31 August 2025 Build 19803690 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.2 – Bonus Level: Text Update

Bonus doors now give immediate feedback as soon as you touch them.

New

When touching \Bonus Doors\, a \text message\ now appears (configurable in the Inspector).

Links

Webseit: VertexVienna

Youtube: VertexVienna

Changed files in this update

