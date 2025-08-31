Patch 0.2 – Bonus Level: Text Update
Bonus doors now give immediate feedback as soon as you touch them.
New
When touching \Bonus Doors\, a \text message\ now appears (configurable in the Inspector).
Links
Webseit: VertexVienna
Youtube: VertexVienna
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bonus doors now give immediate feedback as soon as you touch them.
When touching \Bonus Doors\, a \text message\ now appears (configurable in the Inspector).
Webseit: VertexVienna
Youtube: VertexVienna
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update