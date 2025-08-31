-Corrected the game colours, it looked a bit too flushed out.
-Disabled the old online multiplayer from the game menus as it's no longer working at all. It was using the old unity multiplayer that they depricated. I try to see if I can replace it with a working one without working too hard. Currently the best way to play through internet is by using the steam remote play feature.
Patch 31/08/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Super X Chess 64 Depot 814991
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Super X Chess x86 Depot 814992
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Super X Chess Macx86 Depot 814993
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Super X Chess Linux Depot 814994
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update