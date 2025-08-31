 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19803642 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
● Added the most important hero skin
● Lvl 14 Ore mine now generates more ore than lvl 13 Ore mine

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link