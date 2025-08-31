The update work will begin at 8:00 AM server time, which is 5:00 AM GMT. Please calculate the time for your own time zone. We expect to finish within 4 hours. During this time, the game and the website may be unavailable. However, our Discord server — the heart of our community — is available 24/7. Join to always stay informed about the latest news: https://discord.gg/godswar
Below is the list of all events awaiting us this season, starting already on September 1:
1) Opening of the second server — Elisyum
A new tool will appear on the website allowing you to switch your active server:
Depending on the selected server, you will see the rankings of that server, open the web storage of either the first or the second server, and more. In the gold transfer window, a server switcher will also appear. Please be attentive and make sure to transfer gold to the correct server.
Both servers — Olympia and Elisyum — will have identical settings, run on the same version, and receive updates simultaneously. You can choose to start fresh on the new server, continue on a server with an already established economy, or maybe even play on both at once!
2) Steam release
On September 1, the game will become available for installation and play through Steam. Game profile: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3754990/GodsArena_Online/. Steam players and players using our launcher will be able to play together. At the moment, it is not possible to create more than one character while playing through Steam. In the future, we may add a system to allow multiple clients via Steam. The game will be available for download in Steam simultaneously with the start of maintenance, so you will have time to download the client and become a pioneer!
You will not be able to use your existing account to log in via Steam. However, later we plan to implement a transfer system allowing you to move your main account → to a Steam account. We believe this will happen together with the addition of the achievements system for the Steam version.
3) Character rename system
A function for submitting character rename requests will be added to the website. You can submit a rename request and pay a commission of 10,000 gold from your website account. Choose a nickname and wait. The rename will take place during the next scheduled maintenance.
4) Bonus system for transferring gold into the game
At the moment of transferring gold from the website into the game, you will receive 5% of the transferred amount as Battle Pass coins, which you can later spend in the Battle Pass shop. Additionally, you will receive 20% of the transferred gold as bgold. For example, if you top up your account with 1000 gold and transfer it into the game, you will receive an extra 200 bgold. The limit for receiving the bonus is 50,000 bgold per month. This is an experiment that will last until the end of September, after which we will decide whether to keep this system.
Together with the launch of the new season, from September 1 the acceptance of applications for faction change on the website will be open. Please note that only guilds can change their faction. Only the guild master can submit the application in the special section of the website.
Details of the update
1) Battle Pass moved into the game
The Battle Pass web page will be discontinued. Instead, the entire Battle Pass management system is now fully integrated into the game. You can now:
- Register for the Battle Pass
- Take tasks
- Track task progress
- Track Battle Pass progress
- Claim rewards
- Make purchases in the Battle Pass shop
This means you no longer need to leave the game to take or purchase tasks — everything happens directly in-game.
In the first weeks, tasks may not be too diverse, but we will expand and offer you truly interesting challenges starting from the second week.
Rewards table of the new Battle Pass:
The main reward will be a unique mount — Stratopteros:
When adding it, our main idea was variety — it should not break the current balance. Therefore, along with its addition, we also adjusted the stats of the Golden Aspid and the White Bear. More information on that will come below. Stratopteros is an upgradeable mount. With each level, its stats increase:
Level | HP | Defence | Magic Defence
40 | 2500 | 45 | 30
50 | 2600 | 55 | 40
60 | 2800 | 60 | 45
70 | 2900 | 65 | 47
80 | 3000 | 70 | 49
90 | 3100 | 75 | 50
100 | 3200 | 80 | 55
110 | 3300 | 85 | 60
120 | 3500 | 90 | 65
2) New costume set — Dryad Costume
This new set was created with two goals in mind — to make the appearance match the name and the spirit of the update: new horizons and breaking the chains that held players back. That’s why the costume has luxurious wings and unique class-based attributes:
Costumes will be available in a gift box that can be purchased for Battle Pass coins in the Battle Pass shop. They will also be available in the in-game shop in the “Style” section. From the gift box, you can obtain a base costume that grants only Def and Mdef, plus a token. Using the base costume and the token, you can transform it into a class-specific costume through the crafting system on the website.
3) Character level increased
The maximum character level is now 140. With this increase, the number of talent points has also been raised to 50.
4) Zodiac level increased
You can now upgrade the Zodiac to level 20, and the skills inside the Zodiac up to level 30.
5) New level 5 skills
Level 5 skills have been added for characters. They can be purchased in Thebes from the NPC Gem Merchant in exchange for special stones. These stones can be obtained by completing a daily quest in Mycenae, as well as from bags dropped by the Skeleton boss in Mycenae. The boss has been slightly strengthened.
6) Class Suit III
You can exchange your Tier 2 equipment for Tier 3 equipment at NPCs in the capitals. For the exchange, you will need Promotional Insignia (obtained in exchange for medals). Medals can be obtained by completing the Wonderland instance. Players will receive medals for opening chests after defeating bosses. Completing all islands grants 525 medals. In addition, a quest has been added to kill the boss of the first island. Completing this quest will reward you with a random number of medals — from 30 to 180. The NPC that stores your medals and the NPC that gives the quest are located next to the teleport to Wonderland.
7) New locations
Two new locations have been added — Delphic Forest and Larissa. These are 130+ areas filled with monsters, bosses, and quests for brave adventurers ready to conquer new heights!
8) New item — VIP Buff
A new item called “VIP Buff” has been added. It is available for purchase in the in-game shop in the “Scrolls” section. Once activated, it grants a buff for 1 month. Buff parameters: +50 Physical Defence, +40 Magic Defence, +50 Physical Attack, +40 Magic Attack. Additionally, with this buff, your character profile will be hidden from other players — they will not be able to see your equipment and stats.
Other updates
- Golden Aspid receives a Mana parameter in addition to the existing Health parameter. It will now grant from 300 to 400 Mana depending on its level.
- White Bear receives additional HP (+500 to current HP).
- The “Style” tab of the in-game shop has been edited: all style items have been removed due to their irrelevance in the current game. Style items will be reworked and return later; for now, you can obtain them via the crafting system.
- Fixed the stats of buffs from the crafting system. Now the buffs work correctly and do not provide as much amplification as before.
- The chest with a token for the Harpy costume has been added to the in-game shop in the “Style” section.
- Fixed the respawn point upon death in the Arena.
- Healers have been added to the Sparta and Athens camps in Mycenae.
- Adjusted prices for teleports with health restoration in Wonderland. The prices are now 5000–6000–8000 silver coins.
Friends, right now we stand on the threshold of legendary events. Together with you, we are building something truly great. Every new player is further proof that the game is alive, and we are the friendliest community.
On September 1, everything may not go according to plan. We may be attacked; perhaps we made some bugs while preparing the update. But we will not go to sleep and will work a whole week without rest if needed to make this game the best it can be, and the update — unforgettable.
We are waiting for you for new adventures!
Changed files in this update