31 August 2025 Build 19803550
Update notes via Steam Community

* bugfix: issue with knockbacks not evaluating correctly
* bugfix: issue with all colliders not ignoring each other during knockbacks
* bugfix: issue with harold dash
* bugfix: issue with harold jittering
* bugfix: issue with characters teleporting to a jump position after the jump has been cancelled by a knockback
* bugfix: knockback broadcasting works again
* bugfix: improve knockback to animation transition

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
  • Loading history…
