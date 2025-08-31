Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5637 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
* bugfix: issue with knockbacks not evaluating correctly
* bugfix: issue with all colliders not ignoring each other during knockbacks
* bugfix: issue with harold dash
* bugfix: issue with harold jittering
* bugfix: issue with characters teleporting to a jump position after the jump has been cancelled by a knockback
* bugfix: knockback broadcasting works again
* bugfix: improve knockback to animation transition
