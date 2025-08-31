- Veil fights 11 and 12, and associated unlocks, are now available!
- A new purchase has been added to the lunar essence shop.
Balance
- The Primordian now no longer has a damage bonus when returning to full health from its passive ability.
QoL
- The Veil now shows what action it will perform the next turn.
- Added 7 more accessory inventory slots
- Lunar Essence and Solar Essence are now visible on both Accessories tabs, rather than having to switch back and forth to see one or the other.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where card pack purchasing could break if you have enough glowing runes to buy more than 2.2 billion card packs.
- Fixed an issue where bonuses from Idols were available before unlocking them in Singularity.
- Recipe Ingredients now have smaller text to prevent text from overlapping.
- Increased size of text box for boon essence upgrades to prevent text from going out of the UI element.
Changed files in this update