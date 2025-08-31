 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19803510 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content
  • Veil fights 11 and 12, and associated unlocks, are now available!
  • A new purchase has been added to the lunar essence shop.


Balance
  • The Primordian now no longer has a damage bonus when returning to full health from its passive ability.


QoL
  • The Veil now shows what action it will perform the next turn.
  • Added 7 more accessory inventory slots
  • Lunar Essence and Solar Essence are now visible on both Accessories tabs, rather than having to switch back and forth to see one or the other.


Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where card pack purchasing could break if you have enough glowing runes to buy more than 2.2 billion card packs.
  • Fixed an issue where bonuses from Idols were available before unlocking them in Singularity.
  • Recipe Ingredients now have smaller text to prevent text from overlapping.
  • Increased size of text box for boon essence upgrades to prevent text from going out of the UI element.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link