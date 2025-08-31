 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19803464 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?

  • You can now store an unlimited number of ostriches in the new Bird Box. It comes with filters so you can quickly find what you’re looking for.

  • Ostriches can now be picked up and dropped while the game is paused. This also means you can put them into the Bird Box or the delivery area without unpausing.

  • Added a Reroll Orders feature. Rerolls allow you to get a new set of orders by paying a small amount of essence. Keep an eye out for reward cards that let you reroll for free!

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • Performance improvements across the board

  • Fixed an issue where the time bar wasn’t working properly

  • Fixed a bug that stopped the egg tray from holding more than 3 eggs

  • Eggs now spawn correctly in egg trays and nests after loading a save

  • Fixed a bug where baby ostriches could get stuck after playing

  • Fixed an issue where food troughs and water bowls could stop working

  • Fixed a bug where build objects could be misaligned on the grid after dropping them

  • Babies will now stop following an adult ostrich if it is picked up

We hope the new Bird Box helps you manage larger flocks more easily, and this update should also smooth out some of those egg and baby issues. Thanks for playing and giving feedback.

Here is the bird box in action:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2549931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link