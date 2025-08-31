⭐ What's New?
You can now store an unlimited number of ostriches in the new Bird Box. It comes with filters so you can quickly find what you’re looking for.
Ostriches can now be picked up and dropped while the game is paused. This also means you can put them into the Bird Box or the delivery area without unpausing.
Added a Reroll Orders feature. Rerolls allow you to get a new set of orders by paying a small amount of essence. Keep an eye out for reward cards that let you reroll for free!
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Optimization
Performance improvements across the board
Fixed an issue where the time bar wasn’t working properly
Fixed a bug that stopped the egg tray from holding more than 3 eggs
Eggs now spawn correctly in egg trays and nests after loading a save
Fixed a bug where baby ostriches could get stuck after playing
Fixed an issue where food troughs and water bowls could stop working
Fixed a bug where build objects could be misaligned on the grid after dropping them
Babies will now stop following an adult ostrich if it is picked up
We hope the new Bird Box helps you manage larger flocks more easily, and this update should also smooth out some of those egg and baby issues. Thanks for playing and giving feedback.
Here is the bird box in action:
