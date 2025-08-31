Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello, everyone! We have been releasing hotfixes to fix bugs all these days.

Thank you all for your feedback! Thanks to it, we were able to fix many minor

bugs and crashes.

Here is a list of fixes:

1) Fixed a crash bug in the second episode when arriving at the college.

2) Removed unnecessary interface menus.

3) Fixed bugs in the Artbook.

4) Fixed bugs in the Russian localization that caused the game to crash.

5) In the Chinese localization, issues with entering passwords in the game have been resolved.

6) The way cheats work has been changed.

7) Fixed bugs that arose due to the redesign of the cheat mechanism.

8) Improved several images in the prologue and the first episode

9) Prepared for the addition of Achievements in Steam

10) Simplified the principle of finding money in College in the first free roam

11) Fixed points and missing phrases in localizations

We will continue working to fix the game's flaws!

Thank you again for your help in finding errors and bugs.