31 August 2025 Build 19803411
  • Fixed a bug where walking behavior became unstable when frame rate increased.

  • Adjusted, replaced, and added sound effects such as button input sounds and footsteps.

  • Fixed a bug where diamond, star, and medal-shaped objects did not trigger the door-opening mechanism even when aligned at the correct angle.

  • Changed BGM compression method to shorten loading times.

  • Adjusted the handling of the final boss’s “Careless State”.

  • Added Korean and Traditional Chinese support.

  • Added resolution settings.

