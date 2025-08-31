Fixed a bug where walking behavior became unstable when frame rate increased.
Adjusted, replaced, and added sound effects such as button input sounds and footsteps.
Fixed a bug where diamond, star, and medal-shaped objects did not trigger the door-opening mechanism even when aligned at the correct angle.
Changed BGM compression method to shorten loading times.
Adjusted the handling of the final boss’s “Careless State”.
Added Korean and Traditional Chinese support.
Added resolution settings.
Released ver.1.2.1
