- Fixed the bug where doors wouldn’t open when standing against them and shooting in Episode 3.
- Added the ability to aim with the inventory open in Episodes 1, 2, and 3, allowing you to turn like with tank controls by holding the inventory button.
- Corrected some text errors.
- Added my neighbor to the credits.
Version 4.1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
