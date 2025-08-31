 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803406 Edited 31 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug where doors wouldn’t open when standing against them and shooting in Episode 3.
  • Added the ability to aim with the inventory open in Episodes 1, 2, and 3, allowing you to turn like with tank controls by holding the inventory button.
  • Corrected some text errors.
  • Added my neighbor to the credits.

