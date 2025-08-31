 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803398 Edited 31 August 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Nerfed event ascension powers
  • Added more cost to ascension nodes
  • Nerfed click power event value from 100 to 25
  • Nerfed cps boots event value from 10 to 6
  • Increased base chance occurence of both of those events

Changed files in this update

Depot 3979741
