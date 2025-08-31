- Nerfed event ascension powers
- Added more cost to ascension nodes
- Nerfed click power event value from 100 to 25
- Nerfed cps boots event value from 10 to 6
- Increased base chance occurence of both of those events
Update Notes 3 for Aug 31
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update