31 August 2025 Build 19803359
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Changed "Return to Title" to long press to prevent misclicks
  • Added a timer display in Challenge Mode, can be enabled in Settings


Adjustments

  • Shortened the wall-jump distance in Level 2
  • Updated the Playtest credits list


Fixes

  • Leaderboard issues
  • Fixed conflict between Esc and Start Game
  • Fixed missing mouse cursor after game over
  • Fixed floor run-up issue in Level 2
  • Removed redundant camera switch hints
  • Fixed lava wall burn issue in Level 2
  • Reworked large/small bullets; fixed sniper rifle making objects shrink
  • Fixed magazine triggering save issues
  • Fixed negative body size bug and related upside-down void issue
  • Fixed missing sound and particle effects when no weapon is equipped

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3979431
