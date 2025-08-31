New
- Changed "Return to Title" to long press to prevent misclicks
- Added a timer display in Challenge Mode, can be enabled in Settings
Adjustments
- Shortened the wall-jump distance in Level 2
- Updated the Playtest credits list
Fixes
- Leaderboard issues
- Fixed conflict between Esc and Start Game
- Fixed missing mouse cursor after game over
- Fixed floor run-up issue in Level 2
- Removed redundant camera switch hints
- Fixed lava wall burn issue in Level 2
- Reworked large/small bullets; fixed sniper rifle making objects shrink
- Fixed magazine triggering save issues
- Fixed negative body size bug and related upside-down void issue
- Fixed missing sound and particle effects when no weapon is equipped
