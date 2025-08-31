 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803344 Edited 31 August 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes & Improvements:

🏆 Fixed leaderboard open chest for all players.
💥 Fixed leaderboard crash when open chest.
🛠️ Attempted fix for a crash in Level Mode.
🎖️ Fixed leaderboard legend achievement trigger.
📷 Fixed camera reset issue.
❄️ Fixed snow particle visibility in Free Camera mode.
🎮 Fixed Free Camera tutorial.
🗺️ Fixed starting map and skin issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3535111
