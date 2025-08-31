Fixes & Improvements:
🏆 Fixed leaderboard open chest for all players.
💥 Fixed leaderboard crash when open chest.
🛠️ Attempted fix for a crash in Level Mode.
🎖️ Fixed leaderboard legend achievement trigger.
📷 Fixed camera reset issue.
❄️ Fixed snow particle visibility in Free Camera mode.
🎮 Fixed Free Camera tutorial.
🗺️ Fixed starting map and skin issue.
Patch 1.0.5 - Bug fixes
