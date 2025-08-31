 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803342 Edited 31 August 2025 – 14:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed some issues with conjugation focus test generation
- Fixed romaji search issue in Dictionary (Kunrei Shiki romanization is now correctly recognized)
- Minor stability fixes
- Localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
macOS Depot 2701722
Linux Depot 2701723
