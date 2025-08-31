 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803282
Update notes via Steam Community
-Corrected the game colours, it looked a bit too flushed out.
-Disabled the old online multiplayer from the game menus as it's no longer working at all. It was using the old unity multiplayer that they depricated. I try to see if I can replace it with a working one without working too hard. Currently the best way to play through internet is by using the steam remote play feature.

Windows 64-bit Super X Chess 64 Depot 814991
Windows 32-bit Super X Chess x86 Depot 814992
macOS 64-bit Super X Chess Macx86 Depot 814993
Linux 64-bit Super X Chess Linux Depot 814994
