Last Friday I attended an Oslo Gamedev Meetup and some of the people there tried my game, and it quickly became obvious there were two big issues!The first one was problematic, quite a few of the players actually skipped the intro sequence completely without really noticing, which meant they did not actually get to read the instructions!The second one is that the demo version was old. Quite old, it was actually based on the version 1.1.0 from March this year, which means it was missing quite a few quality of life improvements, item descriptions, interactions and images as well. Plus also the fact the demo was quite short so one of the players actually found the back of the house in just a couple minutes and reached the end.So this version 1.2.3 solves these three issues:I hope you'll like the changes, and feel free to point out any issue you see!