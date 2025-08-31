 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19803276 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Last Friday I attended an Oslo Gamedev Meetup and some of the people there tried my game, and it quickly became obvious there were two big issues!

The first one was problematic, quite a few of the players actually skipped the intro sequence completely without really noticing, which meant they did not actually get to read the instructions!

The second one is that the demo version was old. Quite old, it was actually based on the version 1.1.0 from March this year, which means it was missing quite a few quality of life improvements, item descriptions, interactions and images as well. Plus also the fact the demo was quite short so one of the players actually found the back of the house in just a couple minutes and reached the end.

So this version 1.2.3 solves these three issues:
  • The intro sequence is now skipped by pressing ESCape instead of SPACE or ENTER (but a text tells you if you bash the keyboard and nothing happens)
  • The demo version has been updated to this same version 1.2.3
  • The demo now allows you to enter the house (so you have access to the basement and ground floor), more than tripling the amount of things you can do in the game



I hope you'll like the changes, and feel free to point out any issue you see!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3319781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link