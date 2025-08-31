+ Made Branches stop spawning at 500 branches
+ Branches no longer stop spawning at a certain time
+ Made items stop spawning at 500 branches
+ Items no longer stop spawning at a certain time
+ Increased max world branches by 15 (45 -> 60)
+ Increased barrel max to 250 to start (50 -> 250)
+ Increased barrel gen upgrade to + 100 barrel max (75 -> 100)
+ Made firekeeper take effect at 5% heat instead of 20%
+ Bigger Barrel now increases barrel max by 5 (2 -> 5)
+ Bigger barrel max upgrades is now 200 (80 -> 200)
+ Big pockets max upgrades is now 10 (8 -> 10)
Update 1.3.1 The no limits update (With limits)
Update notes via Steam Community
