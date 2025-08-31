+ Made Branches stop spawning at 500 branches

+ Branches no longer stop spawning at a certain time

+ Made items stop spawning at 500 branches

+ Items no longer stop spawning at a certain time

+ Increased max world branches by 15 (45 -> 60)

+ Increased barrel max to 250 to start (50 -> 250)

+ Increased barrel gen upgrade to + 100 barrel max (75 -> 100)

+ Made firekeeper take effect at 5% heat instead of 20%

+ Bigger Barrel now increases barrel max by 5 (2 -> 5)

+ Bigger barrel max upgrades is now 200 (80 -> 200)

+ Big pockets max upgrades is now 10 (8 -> 10)