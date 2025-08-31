 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803235 Edited 31 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a hotfix for the game to address a crash and a few other things:

  • Fixed a potential crash when displaying a tutorial on the character management screen
  • Clarified the descriptions of a few optional objectives
  • Several balancing changes to a stage in the fourth region of the game

