- Fixed a potential crash when displaying a tutorial on the character management screen
- Clarified the descriptions of a few optional objectives
- Several balancing changes to a stage in the fourth region of the game
Patch Notes for August 31, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a hotfix for the game to address a crash and a few other things:
