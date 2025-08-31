 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803231 Edited 31 August 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Changed the movement system to no longer use forward/backwards input. This brings the controls back to the original concept of the game where you'll need to think of creative ways to slow down or speed up if required.
  • Improved support for Ultrawide and trivial aspect ratios.
  • Improved compression of assets resulting in ~40% smaller disc size and increased FPS.

