- Changed the movement system to no longer use forward/backwards input. This brings the controls back to the original concept of the game where you'll need to think of creative ways to slow down or speed up if required.
- Improved support for Ultrawide and trivial aspect ratios.
- Improved compression of assets resulting in ~40% smaller disc size and increased FPS.
Update 2.3.0
