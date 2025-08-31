 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803209
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Aytek's Thermal Targeting - Fixed targeting mechanics
Aytek's Satellite Strike - Fixed damage calculation and upgrade interaction
Astral Pendulum Boon - Fixed alternating effect trigger conditions

- The Moon's Creed Development Team

