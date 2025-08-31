List of changes:
- The lobby list interface has been changed to show more useful information (lobby version, match timer, and points)
- Small rebalance for "Easy" and "Medium" difficulties
- Now access to "Medium" difficulty unlocks at level 4
- P90 damage increased by 1
- Fixed a bug where it was still possible to shoot in some cases after the match ended
- Added a sound notification when other players join the lobby
- Fixed a bug where bots with single-shot weapons would stop shooting
- Fixed a bug where a player's marker would remain after they disconnected
- Slightly slowed down the gear upgrade for bots
- Changed the bot spawn algorithm for better balance
Changed files in this update