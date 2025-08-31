 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803169 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Game updated to version 0.7.7.
List of changes:

  • The lobby list interface has been changed to show more useful information (lobby version, match timer, and points)
  • Small rebalance for "Easy" and "Medium" difficulties
  • Now access to "Medium" difficulty unlocks at level 4
  • P90 damage increased by 1
  • Fixed a bug where it was still possible to shoot in some cases after the match ended
  • Added a sound notification when other players join the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where bots with single-shot weapons would stop shooting
  • Fixed a bug where a player's marker would remain after they disconnected
  • Slightly slowed down the gear upgrade for bots
  • Changed the bot spawn algorithm for better balance

Changed files in this update

