✨ Where We Are, and What Comes Next
Step by step, the key parts of Moonlit Reaper are falling into place, and we are finally ready to welcome more Reapers into the world. In about a week, the in game store will be refreshed and a discount will be available.
At this point, nearly all of the core features are implemented. From here, our focus will shift toward expanding the stages and completing the story in preparation for full release. We are happy to share that the timeline for launch is still on track as originally promised.
♻️ Karmic Exchange Opens
Earn Karmic Tokens when turning back time through Transcendence, especially after clearing stages perfectly
Use tokens to purchase skill points, permanent barriers, relics, various resets, and more
More exciting content will be added in future updates
Developer’s Note: We understand that stepping back through Transcendence can feel like leaving precious progress behind. The Karmic Exchange is our way of honoring those efforts, turning what is lost into a gift that helps you grow even stronger.
🏆 Achievements Arrive
New achievement system added, each carrying a name with its own charm.
Achievements grant stat bonuses and rewards to strengthen your journey
⚙️ Other Changes
Added new tutorial guidance
Added Restock feature to the store
Store expansion upgrade removed; now always at maximum capacity
Store expansion upgrade replaced with Restock availability upgrade
Adjusted appearance distribution of store stock
Revised text for better thematic consistency
Removed non offensive weapons such as support and passive types for simplicity
Reworked weapon progression, adding tiers so each weapon type can scale with player progression
Removed Soul Energy system for simplicity; skills now use Mana
Clara Core system expanded, allowing up to 100 simultaneous cores with decreasing cost
Difficulty and balance adjustments, as always
UI/UX improvements, as always
Knockback tweaks: monsters without knockback stay fixed, while bosses continue to resist
These adjustments are part of our ongoing effort to keep the experience clear, balanced, and true to the spirit of Moonlit Reaper.
