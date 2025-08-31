 Skip to content
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19803143
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Where We Are, and What Comes Next

Step by step, the key parts of Moonlit Reaper are falling into place, and we are finally ready to welcome more Reapers into the world. In about a week, the in game store will be refreshed and a discount will be available.

At this point, nearly all of the core features are implemented. From here, our focus will shift toward expanding the stages and completing the story in preparation for full release. We are happy to share that the timeline for launch is still on track as originally promised.

♻️ Karmic Exchange Opens

  • Earn Karmic Tokens when turning back time through Transcendence, especially after clearing stages perfectly

  • Use tokens to purchase skill points, permanent barriers, relics, various resets, and more

  • More exciting content will be added in future updates

Developer’s Note: We understand that stepping back through Transcendence can feel like leaving precious progress behind. The Karmic Exchange is our way of honoring those efforts, turning what is lost into a gift that helps you grow even stronger.

🏆 Achievements Arrive

  • New achievement system added, each carrying a name with its own charm.

  • Achievements grant stat bonuses and rewards to strengthen your journey

⚙️ Other Changes

  • Added new tutorial guidance

  • Added Restock feature to the store

  • Store expansion upgrade removed; now always at maximum capacity

  • Store expansion upgrade replaced with Restock availability upgrade

  • Adjusted appearance distribution of store stock

  • Revised text for better thematic consistency

  • Removed non offensive weapons such as support and passive types for simplicity

  • Reworked weapon progression, adding tiers so each weapon type can scale with player progression

  • Removed Soul Energy system for simplicity; skills now use Mana

  • Clara Core system expanded, allowing up to 100 simultaneous cores with decreasing cost

  • Difficulty and balance adjustments, as always

  • UI/UX improvements, as always

  • Knockback tweaks: monsters without knockback stay fixed, while bosses continue to resist

These adjustments are part of our ongoing effort to keep the experience clear, balanced, and true to the spirit of Moonlit Reaper.

