So, I've been hard at work making a model for the main character, I'm pretty happy with it and I made a little cutscene at the start of the game to show off a bit! Expect to see many more characters and cutscenes in the future!
I've been holding off on making chapter 3 because it requires some character interactions to make more sense, so characters have been a high priority. As always, join the discord if you want to know exactly what is going on, with almost daily updates!
-Reduced navigation mesh accuracy, should improve performance
-Grenades no longer affect navigation
-Rotating pillar removed from chapter 2, spruced up the room a bit
-transparent objects now are affected by fog
-Added loading screens
-Added speedrun timer to main game, activate from the chapter menu
-Made boss health bar slightly smaller
-Reduced number of enemies in chapter 1 and 2
-Reduced shadow pop in for some props
-Gehirn's animations have been updated
-Short intro cinematic added to chapter 0
-Updated visuals for tutorials
-Made menu transitions slightly smoother
-Updated depictions of Spirit
-Increased minimum ramp slide angle to 13 degrees
Combat changes:
It is now significantly easier to crit enemies
-Lowered speed required for crits for both blade and grenades down to 30 km/h from 60 km/h
-Colliding with an enemy will not take away your speed crits if you start the swing while moving
-Lowered the damage of all crits
-Lowered the damage of dummy grenades
-Lowered health of SERUM
-Increased blade damage to 150 from 100
Changed files in this update