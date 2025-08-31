So, I've been hard at work making a model for the main character, I'm pretty happy with it and I made a little cutscene at the start of the game to show off a bit! Expect to see many more characters and cutscenes in the future!



I've been holding off on making chapter 3 because it requires some character interactions to make more sense, so characters have been a high priority. As always, join the discord if you want to know exactly what is going on, with almost daily updates!



-Reduced navigation mesh accuracy, should improve performance

-Grenades no longer affect navigation

-Rotating pillar removed from chapter 2, spruced up the room a bit

-transparent objects now are affected by fog

-Added loading screens

-Added speedrun timer to main game, activate from the chapter menu

-Made boss health bar slightly smaller

-Reduced number of enemies in chapter 1 and 2

-Reduced shadow pop in for some props

-Gehirn's animations have been updated

-Short intro cinematic added to chapter 0

-Updated visuals for tutorials

-Made menu transitions slightly smoother

-Updated depictions of Spirit

-Increased minimum ramp slide angle to 13 degrees

Combat changes:

It is now significantly easier to crit enemies

-Lowered speed required for crits for both blade and grenades down to 30 km/h from 60 km/h

-Colliding with an enemy will not take away your speed crits if you start the swing while moving

-Lowered the damage of all crits

-Lowered the damage of dummy grenades

-Lowered health of SERUM

-Increased blade damage to 150 from 100