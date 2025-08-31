bug fixes and tweaks:
- Sound menu bugs fixed; sound would sometimes spike on swapping menu screens.
-Fixed some object-popping bugs in Steelmoor Town
-Fixed Blood Summoner globe ball spell with health bar glitch on monsters
-Lizard monster-type walk animations improved; the animations were too slow.
-Town Thief attack animations improved
Drop rate:
-Uber Alcana drop rate increased for Uber Goro scroll
Game balance:
-Some monsters in higher-level areas have upgraded stats and increased difficulty.
-Royal Woods and Bandit Woods no longer scale health based on player level for monsters, except for quest monsters.
-Some monsters in the Chaos Realm have their level increased for better XP.
-Town Thief monster level increased from 35 to 40.
Changed files in this update