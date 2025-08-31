 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803058
Update notes via Steam Community

bug fixes and tweaks:

- Sound menu bugs fixed; sound would sometimes spike on swapping menu screens.

-Fixed some object-popping bugs in Steelmoor Town


-Fixed Blood Summoner globe ball spell with health bar glitch on monsters

-Lizard monster-type walk animations improved; the animations were too slow.

-Town Thief attack animations improved

Drop rate:

-Uber Alcana drop rate increased for Uber Goro scroll

Game balance:

-Some monsters in higher-level areas have upgraded stats and increased difficulty.

-Royal Woods and Bandit Woods no longer scale health based on player level for monsters, except for quest monsters.

-Some monsters in the Chaos Realm have their level increased for better XP.

-Town Thief monster level increased from 35 to 40.

Changed files in this update

