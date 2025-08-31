bug fixes and tweaks:



- Sound menu bugs fixed; sound would sometimes spike on swapping menu screens.



-Fixed some object-popping bugs in Steelmoor Town



-Fixed Blood Summoner globe ball spell with health bar glitch on monsters



-Lizard monster-type walk animations improved; the animations were too slow.



-Town Thief attack animations improved



Drop rate:



-Uber Alcana drop rate increased for Uber Goro scroll



Game balance:



-Some monsters in higher-level areas have upgraded stats and increased difficulty.



-Royal Woods and Bandit Woods no longer scale health based on player level for monsters, except for quest monsters.



-Some monsters in the Chaos Realm have their level increased for better XP.



-Town Thief monster level increased from 35 to 40.



