31 August 2025 Build 19803031 Edited 31 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Modified camera collisions in several rooms to be less confusing.

  • Fixed a null item pickup found in a level caused by incorrect data entry.

  • Altered the descriptions of a few items to be more coherent.

  • Added a new item as a puzzle hint in the cellar.

  • Slightly increased boss health.

  • Increased the base attack power of the player with melee and spells.

  • Widened Hallway E1 to make traversal a bit more forgiving.

  • Added ambient lights in the Arboretum to try highlight the greenhouse entrance a bit better.

  • Added extra pickup in Bathhouse.

  • Added extra pickups in Kitchen.

  • Added 2 brand new item pickups: Biscuit and Dulled Blade.

  • Altered the text size on a few UI buttons to fit their borders more nicely.

  • Cleaned up the inventory UI by better defining each section of information, reducing clutter.

  • Altered the text wrapping of item descriptions and weapon information to be more optimal.

If something seems broken or stupid please let me know and I will do my utmost to fix it. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3935331
