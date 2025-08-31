CHANGES
Modified camera collisions in several rooms to be less confusing.
Fixed a null item pickup found in a level caused by incorrect data entry.
Altered the descriptions of a few items to be more coherent.
Added a new item as a puzzle hint in the cellar.
Slightly increased boss health.
Increased the base attack power of the player with melee and spells.
Widened Hallway E1 to make traversal a bit more forgiving.
Added ambient lights in the Arboretum to try highlight the greenhouse entrance a bit better.
Added extra pickup in Bathhouse.
Added extra pickups in Kitchen.
Added 2 brand new item pickups: Biscuit and Dulled Blade.
Altered the text size on a few UI buttons to fit their borders more nicely.
Cleaned up the inventory UI by better defining each section of information, reducing clutter.
Altered the text wrapping of item descriptions and weapon information to be more optimal.
