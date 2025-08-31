Modified camera collisions in several rooms to be less confusing.

Fixed a null item pickup found in a level caused by incorrect data entry.

Altered the descriptions of a few items to be more coherent.

Added a new item as a puzzle hint in the cellar.

Slightly increased boss health.

Increased the base attack power of the player with melee and spells.

Widened Hallway E1 to make traversal a bit more forgiving.

Added ambient lights in the Arboretum to try highlight the greenhouse entrance a bit better.

Added extra pickup in Bathhouse.

Added extra pickups in Kitchen.

Added 2 brand new item pickups: Biscuit and Dulled Blade.

Altered the text size on a few UI buttons to fit their borders more nicely.

Cleaned up the inventory UI by better defining each section of information, reducing clutter.