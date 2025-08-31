1.0.1
- fixed requirement of keys to unlock scenes
- adjusted visuals in handjob scene
- adjusted click area in a few scenes to avoid glitching when clicking on edge of zone
- added option to open Pause menu with Right Mouse Button
As always, let me know if you encounter any issues!
Patch 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update