 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19803004 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.0.1
- fixed requirement of keys to unlock scenes
- adjusted visuals in handjob scene
- adjusted click area in a few scenes to avoid glitching when clicking on edge of zone
- added option to open Pause menu with Right Mouse Button

As always, let me know if you encounter any issues!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3902661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link