Update to Unity 6 and Universal render pipeline (which is a jump forward in technology)
Improved some levels
Less flickering and blinking, improved metallic look
Improved some overlapping ui effects
Many minor improvements and fixes
Evasion 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update