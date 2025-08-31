 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802981
Update notes via Steam Community
Update to Unity 6 and Universal render pipeline (which is a jump forward in technology)
Improved some levels
Less flickering and blinking, improved metallic look
Improved some overlapping ui effects
Many minor improvements and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2521461
  • Loading history…
