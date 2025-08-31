⚡ Performance Optimizations
Fixed instant lag caused by mass buff application/removal
💰 Inflation Adjustments
Redesigned shop pricing formula
Now calculates based on current crystal count (instead of historical maximum)
Price scaling based on crystal holdings:
<2000: No inflation
2000-20k: Slight price increase
20k-1M: Moderate price increase
1M-10M: Drastic price inflation
10M: Cannot purchase more items with more crystal (for those extreme players!)
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed duplicate faction burning options
Burned factions no longer appear in selection
Fixed opposing factions still being burnable under Focus Magic
Corrected English localization for 【Grandfather Paradox】
Fixed 【Quantum Mechanics】 incorrectly targeting 【Crystal Shards】 in auto-aim mode
⚖️ Balance Changes
Faction burning options increased from 2 to 3 choices
Tutorial mode now provides base HP regen to reduce new player deaths
【Quantum Mechanics】+auto-aim now calculates nearest enemy from clone position (not main body)
🌌 Endless Mode Adjustments
Purchasing passive spells slightly reduces their shop refresh chance (resets at next stage)
Passive fragment stage rewards unaffected
Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.
