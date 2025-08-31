 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802951 Edited 31 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚡ Performance Optimizations

  • Fixed instant lag caused by mass buff application/removal

💰 Inflation Adjustments

  • Redesigned shop pricing formula

  • Now calculates based on current crystal count (instead of historical maximum)

  • Price scaling based on crystal holdings:

    • <2000: No inflation

    • 2000-20k: Slight price increase

    • 20k-1M: Moderate price increase

    • 1M-10M: Drastic price inflation

    • 10M: Cannot purchase more items with more crystal (for those extreme players!)

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed duplicate faction burning options

  • Burned factions no longer appear in selection

  • Fixed opposing factions still being burnable under Focus Magic

  • Corrected English localization for 【Grandfather Paradox】

  • Fixed 【Quantum Mechanics】 incorrectly targeting 【Crystal Shards】 in auto-aim mode

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Faction burning options increased from 2 to 3 choices

  • Tutorial mode now provides base HP regen to reduce new player deaths

  • 【Quantum Mechanics】+auto-aim now calculates nearest enemy from clone position (not main body)

🌌 Endless Mode Adjustments

  • Purchasing passive spells slightly reduces their shop refresh chance (resets at next stage)

  • Passive fragment stage rewards unaffected

Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.

