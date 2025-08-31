Content for v9.9.9

This new update is aimed at expanding and resolving one of the minor-branch stories, specifically the "Hyral mountain" storyline.

This is the storyline that plays out when Sarah joins captain Belmont, but then betrays him and sides with Nick. For players familiar with the storyline, they can continue where they were, for others the path to playing that storyline goes something like:

Intro > Leave with Kate > Sleep with Belmont > Join Mercenaries > Fail training > Join Belmont > Side with Nick.

I think I'll also work on adding an easier route to get to this story in the future, but for now this is how you unlock it.

The total story comes out to around 20k words and adds about 45 new art pieces to the game.