New Content

Season XI of the Takeover Trial leaderboard has concluded. The top 100 players will receive a new player title sometime after the release of this patch.



A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.



Mukaki - Spectator’s Desire

To the Crown Mages,This update includes Mukaki’s latest skin, along a leaderboard reset and development update.All main scenario scripting has been finished, including Trial programming, and the addition of some extra scenes. We also completed two new CG illustrations and made progress on writing and scripting the new Interludes. For a complete overview on our progress for Chapter II, see last month’s patch notes!Along with the Chapter II update will also be some system-level refinements to the story mode functionality and sprite animations! (e.g. A faster skip function, and improved text box responsiveness)- From the team at Studio Klondike