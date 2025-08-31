 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19802898 Edited 31 August 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3 has been released!! There is some new improvement and small surprises:

  • Based on feedback camera can now be controlled with WASD and arrow keys.

  • Bug fix on 5/7 level unlock achievement. You should receive the achievement once you open the game again and have fulfilled the requirements.

  • Improvement on Japanese localization especially in tutorial.

  • Adding more voice clips for Fubuki's and Korone's voice pack.

  • Adding a new cat friend on Kobo Fantasy land level and Fuwamoco Donut Shop level.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3904811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link