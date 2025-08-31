Version 1.0.3 has been released!! There is some new improvement and small surprises:
Based on feedback camera can now be controlled with WASD and arrow keys.
Bug fix on 5/7 level unlock achievement. You should receive the achievement once you open the game again and have fulfilled the requirements.
Improvement on Japanese localization especially in tutorial.
Adding more voice clips for Fubuki's and Korone's voice pack.
Adding a new cat friend on Kobo Fantasy land level and Fuwamoco Donut Shop level.
Changed files in this update