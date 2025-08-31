 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802895 Edited 31 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Spanish & Russian and some minor fixes.


You will now be greeted by a new scene that lets you choose your language.
You can also change the language in "Options/Preferences."


Languages that will follow soon:

- German
- French
- Turkish


P.S: I will soon publish another Season 2 Dev Log here on Steam.


Summer's Gone - Season 2 now has its own shop page.


- Ocean

Changed files in this update

