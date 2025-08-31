- Added Spanish & Russian and some minor fixes.
You will now be greeted by a new scene that lets you choose your language.
You can also change the language in "Options/Preferences."
Languages that will follow soon:
- German
- French
- Turkish
P.S: I will soon publish another Season 2 Dev Log here on Steam.
Summer's Gone - Season 2 now has its own shop page.
- Ocean
Small Patchy + two new languages.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
English Depot 2240156
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update