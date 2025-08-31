 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802890 Edited 31 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Finally added some controller support. The UI will change when you choose for playing with a controller. Current players can change this by going to a Save State and choose 'Options'. There you can change the way you play the game. The support was mainly focused on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. More options might be added in the future.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2342861
