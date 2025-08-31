Some more bugs fixes and gameplay tweaks!
GENERAL :
You now have more stamina and can run for longer. However, if you deplete it, your stamina takes more time to resplenish.
Changed the "stamina depleted" sound to be more discreet and not sound like an old guy wheezing (sorry)
Fixed an issue where the lightning wouldn't render light flashes in low settings.
The early parts of the game are now more challenging.
"PARKING ENTITIES" :
They are now are way faster and more of a challenge.
Fixed a bug where in many cases they wouldn't attack when they should.
Altered the animations parameters so they would not moonwalk so much (teehee)
TRIBAL LEVEL :
Fixed a bug where one of the car would not shelter you from attacks.
Tweaked the scene so it would perform better in low settings.
