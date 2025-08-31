Enemies and EvolutionsCandyland Fixed to not effect the final boss
Candyland changed to start only from wave 3
Big bad Boss fixed
Alienoids effect has increased from 50% reduction to 75% reduction
On Mad and Evil Wave 13 now introduces the T-Rex / Inferno / OgreMask enemies
Near Death Challenge now blacklists blob as well
QoL AdditionsAdded Mulligan post sports
Added ask to swap out tokens after research
When you retry on a random board it will select a random board on the retry too
Discovering new enemy types is now quicker but still based on how many runs you finish (win or lose)
You can now export a save to your clip board which you can bring to a new device, like on your phone, running 1.4 or later to keep your progress
Bug FixesCrane now can destroy level 9's
Supervillain will no longer destroy Devil
Log button can now be pressed in end game screen
Changed files in this update