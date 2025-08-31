 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802818 Edited 31 August 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemies and Evolutions

Candyland Fixed to not effect the final boss
Candyland changed to start only from wave 3
Big bad Boss fixed
Alienoids effect has increased from 50% reduction to 75% reduction
On Mad and Evil Wave 13 now introduces the T-Rex / Inferno / OgreMask enemies
Near Death Challenge now blacklists blob as well

QoL Additions

Added Mulligan post sports
Added ask to swap out tokens after research
When you retry on a random board it will select a random board on the retry too
Discovering new enemy types is now quicker but still based on how many runs you finish (win or lose)
You can now export a save to your clip board which you can bring to a new device, like on your phone, running 1.4 or later to keep your progress

Bug Fixes

Crane now can destroy level 9's
Supervillain will no longer destroy Devil
Log button can now be pressed in end game screen

Clarity Changes:

(wherever it is) now swapped out for the everywhere keyword to be more clear

A bunch of mobile phone improvements

But who here cares about that am I right?

Changed files in this update

