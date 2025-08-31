Enemies and Evolutions Candyland Fixed to not effect the final boss

Candyland changed to start only from wave 3

Big bad Boss fixed

Alienoids effect has increased from 50% reduction to 75% reduction

On Mad and Evil Wave 13 now introduces the T-Rex / Inferno / OgreMask enemies

Near Death Challenge now blacklists blob as well



QoL Additions Added Mulligan post sports

Added ask to swap out tokens after research

When you retry on a random board it will select a random board on the retry too

Discovering new enemy types is now quicker but still based on how many runs you finish (win or lose)

You can now export a save to your clip board which you can bring to a new device, like on your phone, running 1.4 or later to keep your progress



Bug Fixes Crane now can destroy level 9's

Supervillain will no longer destroy Devil

Log button can now be pressed in end game screen



Clarity Changes: (wherever it is) now swapped out for the everywhere keyword to be more clear



A bunch of mobile phone improvements But who here cares about that am I right?