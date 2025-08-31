Hey guys,

This large content update mainly focuses on implementing the remaining 5 Grand Arena champions for Arena Monarchy. AM launched into EA with 90% of the content already implemented with the main goal just being tweaks and catching bugs. The scope and scale was a lot smaller compared to Dead Monarchy but at the same time, given that combat is still the main focus, overall each content drop is quite meaty.

This update will be the last major update for Arena Monarchy as now I am shifting towards implementing this content back into Dead Monarchy.

Grand Arena Champions:

- Krixus, Auctus, Darcus, Tacius and Maximus. The Grand Arena champions become available after defeating all the Pit champions.

- New unique equipment has been added, from the new bosses.

- Grand Arena champions and by extension "Argonaut" type units are the most difficult enemies that AM and by extension DM have to offer. Since they have stats and perks that go beyond the standard level, I'm happy to announce that the level cap has now been extended.

- Maximum level is now increased to level 31.

- Maximum experience is now increased to 850,000.

- Maximum number of perks increased to 30, that is +10 from 20.

Cheers,

Kevin.