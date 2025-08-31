 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802764
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated disclaimers on games that use HappyFunTimes.
  • Made HappyFunTimes games automatically open the debug controller for solo play.
    • If the page does not load immediately, try refreshing after the game has finished loading.
    • Opening multiple tabs of the controller can simulate having multiple players.



Affected Games

  • Discogreement
  • Poll Plaza
  • Red or Blue
  • ULTIMATE CLIMAX BALL EXTREME

Changed files in this update

Windows A Buttload of Free Games Content Depot 1275071
