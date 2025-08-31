- Updated disclaimers on games that use HappyFunTimes.
- Made HappyFunTimes games automatically open the debug controller for solo play.
- If the page does not load immediately, try refreshing after the game has finished loading.
- Opening multiple tabs of the controller can simulate having multiple players.
Affected Games
- Discogreement
- Poll Plaza
- Red or Blue
- ULTIMATE CLIMAX BALL EXTREME
Changed files in this update