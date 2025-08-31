Update Log

Fixed a type error of the Reflex Barrage upgrade.



The My Upgrades list is now sorted from oldest to newest.



Added buttons to join the QQ group and Discord server on the main menu.



To optimize late-game performance, barrage bullets will now merge when there are too many bullets on screen.



Now, clicking on an owned pet in the Pet Shop page will equip it and switch to the Equip page.



Increased the Blast Area of the Blast I/II/III power-ups.



Added and updated some upgrade icons.



Defender skill energy cost factor: 9 → 5 .



Ranger Module Reckless Dash energy cost factor: 9 → 5 .



Added a game parameter Extra Difficulty: a mechanic that shifts future difficulty forward, replacing some parameter modifications in Challenges and Multi-level, making the actual difficulty at different stages of the game more reasonable.



The specific effects of Extra Difficulty can be check in the tooltip for the related game parameters.



The Extra Difficulty value will also be displayed at the top right corner of the combat scene.



Multi-level challenge rework: No longer increases Minion HP, Hexagon Enemy, and Enemy Damage. Reduced the increase in Boss HP, and added Extra Difficulty increase.



Removed 5 challenges: Fierce Offensive, Better Minion, Better Boss, Hard Training, Advanced Challenge.



Temporarily added 9 Extra Difficulty levels challenges (for testing extreme cases, not a formal design).



Game parameter Minion Spawn: Reduced growth at all levels and removed the explosive growth mechanic after level 100.



Game parameter Level Duration base value: 30 → 40 .



Game parameter Minion HP: No longer jumps abruptly every 10 levels, but increases smoothly between every 10 levels, to better fit the Multi-level mechanic.



Game parameter Boss HP: Slightly reduced growth at all levels.



Game parameter Enemy Damage: Since it is no longer directly increased by Challenges and Multi-level, but indirectly increased through Extra Difficulty, its main growth now returns to the level itself. Increased growth before level 100 and removed the explosive growth mechanic after level 100.



Increased enemy spawn interval by 100% and enemy count per wave by 200%.



Increased level progress gained from destroying minions by 100%.



Increased the base size of all minions and bosses by 50%.



How To Get Beta Branch

Notice

Community

1. Right-click on Geometry Arena 2 in your Steam library.2. Click on "Properties".3. Click on "Betas" tab.4. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。5. UPDATE AND PLAY!Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.Here is the path of save file:%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!