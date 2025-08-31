 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19802718 Edited 31 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.

This update includes the following changes:
1. Unlocked the Priest and Bishop classes.
2. Added special affixes for weapons—available on all purple-quality and above.
3. Added dungeon stage progress saving. Your current dungeon progress will be kept even when switching to other dungeons.
4. Added descriptions for skill elemental attribute bonuses.
5. Added character skin drops.
6. Improved the inventory system: supports one-click auto-sort and multiple sorting modes.
7. Adjusted the drop rate algorithm—now with higher chances to obtain rare items.
8. Removed equipment growth attributes.

If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!
Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3888611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link