Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.



This update includes the following changes:

1. Unlocked the Priest and Bishop classes.

2. Added special affixes for weapons—available on all purple-quality and above.

3. Added dungeon stage progress saving. Your current dungeon progress will be kept even when switching to other dungeons.

4. Added descriptions for skill elemental attribute bonuses.

5. Added character skin drops.

6. Improved the inventory system: supports one-click auto-sort and multiple sorting modes.

7. Adjusted the drop rate algorithm—now with higher chances to obtain rare items.

8. Removed equipment growth attributes.



