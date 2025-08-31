Some more bugs fixes, gameplay tweaks!
GENERAL :
Fixed an issue where the lightning wouldn't render light flashes in low settings.
The early parts of the game are now more challenging.
"PARKING ENTITIES" :
They are now are way faster and more of a challenge.
Fixed a bug where in many cases they wouldn't attack when they should.
Altered the animations parameters so they would not moonwalk so much (teehee)
TRIBAL LEVEL :
Fixed a bug where one of the car would not shelter you from attacks.
Tweaked the scene so it would perform better in low settings.
Changed files in this update