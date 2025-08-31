 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802703 Edited 31 August 2025 – 12:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some more bugs fixes, gameplay tweaks!

GENERAL :

  • Fixed an issue where the lightning wouldn't render light flashes in low settings.

  • The early parts of the game are now more challenging.

"PARKING ENTITIES" :

  • They are now are way faster and more of a challenge.

  • Fixed a bug where in many cases they wouldn't attack when they should.

  • Altered the animations parameters so they would not moonwalk so much (teehee)

TRIBAL LEVEL :

  • Fixed a bug where one of the car would not shelter you from attacks.

  • Tweaked the scene so it would perform better in low settings.

