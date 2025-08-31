- The Active Roster Feature now updates the roster when the user closes the Active Roster Options Dialog box if no games have been played or the "How Often" option is set to "One Time". This allows the user to review the rosters and manager profiles before playing any games.
- Fixed a bug that caused a "null error" during fast play when the CM brings in a pinch hitter and there are very few pitchers available.
- Fixed an issue with the Sports Illustrated "SIG" shortcut. When there are 2 outs with runners on first and third the SIG shortcut now results in a ground out at second instead of a "manager decision".
Shutdown Steam and DDBB and then restart Steam to get the update.
Changed files in this update