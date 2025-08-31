Recently, we discovered that sudden power outages on computers could occasionally cause save files to become corrupted, preventing the game from being played. To address this, we have released an urgent fix.
Additionally, a backup mechanism has been implemented to minimize the chances of save file corruption.
Fix for Corrupted Saves & Added Backup to Prevent Save Issues
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
