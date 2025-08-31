 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802678 Edited 31 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Recently, we discovered that sudden power outages on computers could occasionally cause save files to become corrupted, preventing the game from being played. To address this, we have released an urgent fix.
Additionally, a backup mechanism has been implemented to minimize the chances of save file corruption.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
