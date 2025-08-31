 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802640
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.3.6

1 Added Bee Gun

2 Added Worker Bee Halberd

3 Added Queen Bee Javelin

4 Added Bee Wax

5 Added Royal Jelly

6 Added Bee Weapon Crafting Recipes

7 Adjusted Bee Boss Drops

8 Adjusted Shop Search Keywords

9 Added Small Bee Bullets

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
