Alpha Net 8.3.6
1 Added Bee Gun
2 Added Worker Bee Halberd
3 Added Queen Bee Javelin
4 Added Bee Wax
5 Added Royal Jelly
6 Added Bee Weapon Crafting Recipes
7 Adjusted Bee Boss Drops
8 Adjusted Shop Search Keywords
9 Added Small Bee Bullets
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update