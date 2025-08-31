 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802630
Update notes via Steam Community
🏝️ Tawa: Lost in Time – New Update Available!

The new version is finally here! 🌿
Three main islands are now accessible:

Savanna 🦒: explore tall grass and watering holes.

Jungle 🌳: follow Tawa’s memories… climb the cliff and you’ll find the hidden entrance.

Mountains 🏔️: a more dangerous area where new encounters await…



---

✨ Main Improvements

🔄 Performance optimizations: the game now runs smoother on most setups.

🦖 Improved dinosaur AI:

Carnivores now hunt herbivores realistically.

New rat enemies have been added and are already playing their role in the ecosystem.


🛠️ Better stability: fixed multiple issues related to scene loading and crashes.



---

⚠️ Important: Please Reinstall the Game

If you’ve played a previous version, please uninstall and reinstall the game to avoid data conflicts.


---

📝 Compatibility & Feedback

I’ve noticed that after too many optimizations, some setups struggle to run the game.
If you experience crashes:

1. Enable Steam logs:

Right-click the game in Steam → Properties

Go to Launch Options and add:

-logfile

Launch the game: a Player.log file will be generated.



2. Send the file to: dev@tawalostintime.ovh


3. Include your full PC specs (CPU, GPU, RAM, OS).




---

👥 Beta Testers Wanted

If you’d like to test early builds:

Say so on the game’s forum.

I won’t forget those who’ve already helped — your feedback is invaluable! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3799841
  • Loading history…
