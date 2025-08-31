🏝️ Tawa: Lost in Time – New Update Available!
The new version is finally here! 🌿
Three main islands are now accessible:
Savanna 🦒: explore tall grass and watering holes.
Jungle 🌳: follow Tawa’s memories… climb the cliff and you’ll find the hidden entrance.
Mountains 🏔️: a more dangerous area where new encounters await…
✨ Main Improvements
🔄 Performance optimizations: the game now runs smoother on most setups.
🦖 Improved dinosaur AI:
Carnivores now hunt herbivores realistically.
New rat enemies have been added and are already playing their role in the ecosystem.
🛠️ Better stability: fixed multiple issues related to scene loading and crashes.
⚠️ Important: Please Reinstall the Game
If you’ve played a previous version, please uninstall and reinstall the game to avoid data conflicts.
📝 Compatibility & Feedback
I’ve noticed that after too many optimizations, some setups struggle to run the game.
If you experience crashes:
1. Enable Steam logs:
Right-click the game in Steam → Properties
Go to Launch Options and add:
-logfile
Launch the game: a Player.log file will be generated.
2. Send the file to: dev@tawalostintime.ovh
3. Include your full PC specs (CPU, GPU, RAM, OS).
👥 Beta Testers Wanted
If you’d like to test early builds:
Say so on the game’s forum.
I won’t forget those who’ve already helped — your feedback is invaluable! ❤️
