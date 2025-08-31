🏝️ Tawa: Lost in Time – New Update Available!



The new version is finally here! 🌿

Three main islands are now accessible:



Savanna 🦒: explore tall grass and watering holes.



Jungle 🌳: follow Tawa’s memories… climb the cliff and you’ll find the hidden entrance.



Mountains 🏔️: a more dangerous area where new encounters await…







---



✨ Main Improvements



🔄 Performance optimizations: the game now runs smoother on most setups.



🦖 Improved dinosaur AI:



Carnivores now hunt herbivores realistically.



New rat enemies have been added and are already playing their role in the ecosystem.





🛠️ Better stability: fixed multiple issues related to scene loading and crashes.







---



⚠️ Important: Please Reinstall the Game



If you’ve played a previous version, please uninstall and reinstall the game to avoid data conflicts.





---



📝 Compatibility & Feedback



I’ve noticed that after too many optimizations, some setups struggle to run the game.

If you experience crashes:



1. Enable Steam logs:



Right-click the game in Steam → Properties



Go to Launch Options and add:



-logfile



Launch the game: a Player.log file will be generated.







2. Send the file to: dev@tawalostintime.ovh





3. Include your full PC specs (CPU, GPU, RAM, OS).









---



👥 Beta Testers Wanted



If you’d like to test early builds:



Say so on the game’s forum.



I won’t forget those who’ve already helped — your feedback is invaluable! ❤️