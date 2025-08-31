Performance: Optimized the performance of unit creation module code.
System: The success rate for embedding Beast Spirits has been increased from 50% to 75%; the 50% chance of shattering upon failure remains unchanged.
System: Added the ability to toggle key direction, enabling a left-handed control scheme using WSAD for movement.
Magic & Summoning: Attack inheritance changed from maximum attack to the average of maximum and minimum attack.
Interface: Added a waiting prompt screen when starting or joining a game, displaying relevant explanations for connection errors.
Interface: A text prompt will appear when selecting a locked chapter.
Interface: Underlying optimization for the Item Collection and Chapter Selection screens.
Interface: Added WSAD key support for navigating the UI interface with up, down, left, and right movement.
Interface: Added version number display at the bottom right corner of the main screen.
Interface: The pause menu utilizes a deeper transparent black background.
Interface: Optimized the layout of the language selection screen to make it more visually appealing.
Difficulty: Added higher difficulty levels, which are global. Unlock the next level after completing the current one.
Difficulty: For Level 3, additional enemies will spawn during the BOSS encounter.
Difficulty: For levels 2 to 4, the total number of enemies and their movement speed will increase accordingly.
Difficulty: For Level 4, the map size doubles, and new types of enemy minions will spawn.
Difficulty: For Level 5, the total number of enemies will continue to increase, more elite monster nests will spawn, and the number of standard elite monsters will double.
Shop: Significantly reduced the chance of duplicate item refreshes.
Online: Added new hints to the LAN multiplayer interface.
Online: Optimized the Steam connection integration code.
Skill: Character Z's jump ability, now knocks back enemies upon landing.
Skill: Adds a C-key ability for the character, temporarily increasing speed to charge at enemies, knocking them back and dealing damage.
Skill: New V key ability, temporarily increases cooldown reduction by 200% for burst damage (reduces movement speed by 80%).
Item: System prompt appears when unable to purchase due to full weapon inventory.
Lair: Advanced lair that spawns at difficulty 4 or higher, summons 7 minions when damaged.
Boss: The Boss's skill Magic Bombardment now adds blue (Ice) and cyan (Lightning) types; also optimized the handling of magic circle height positions.
Boss: On difficulty 3 and above, Lair Bosses and Bosses will have stronger new skills.
BUG: Fixed the issue where the title in the system interface did not support multilingual display.
BUG: Fixed an issue where the minimum attack power inheritance for summoned units was always 0.
BUG: Fixed an issue where the maximum attack power was incorrectly displayed as "minimum attack power".
BUG: Fixed an issue where some game objects from the previous round might persist when starting a new game.
BUG: Fixed an issue where the Elite Nest model was disappearing.
