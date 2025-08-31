Hi Chefs, our largest update Food & Festivals (Version 0.7) is here! This festival introduces 5 seasonal festivals, as well as overhauls of several cooking minigames. To celebrate this update, Chef RPG will be 20% off until September 6!

It's time to celebrate the spirit of the season! Festivals will take place on set dates throughout the year. Festivals are not instanced, meaning you can still engage in most open-world activities while a festival is active. You can talk to festival goers and purchase unique items without participating in the main events.

Each festival contains a unique activity and rewards, but the structure of each festival follows a similar format. The day before a festival begins, you will be immediately taken to the festival site to view a cutscene, where you can see the characters beginning to set up. Festivals will be marked on the map, visible in the calendar, and you will receive a festival flier in the mail the day before, so they will be hard to miss!

On the day of a festival, head over to the event site to join the festivities. Each festival contains a main event, where you must sign up at the main booth to participate. Some events are done solo, while other events require choosing a teammate. Most events are competitive, meaning the better your placement in the event, the better the reward.

Completing various activities during festivals will reward you with Festival Tokens, which you can exchange for unique seasonal prizes. Festival Tokens carry over, meaning you can save them up to spend on a different festival, instead of one that you earned them in.

Anna-May & Mae-Lou are hosting a farmers market to celebrate their recent harvest. Head over to Takashi Farms on the 14th day of Spring to join the party! This is an introductory festival, and is non-competitive.

It’s the hottest day of the year! Celebrate with the townsfolk on the eastern beach, on the 22nd day of Summer. End the night with a lantern lighting competition!

A relatively new tradition in White Ash Harbor, embrace the spirit of Autumn by smashing pumpkins! Compete against other characters to see who can smash the most Pumpkins inside the time limit. Collect dozens of pumpkin-themed items and furniture. The Pumpkin hunt takes place in the Ashy Swamps on the 17th day of Autumn. A short side quest (repeatable every year) is available in the days before this event, if you have unlocked the Greenhouse.

An age-old tradition in White Ash Harbor. Work together with the townsfolk to guide the spirits towards sources of food. Head to the hills north of the town square on the 26th day of Autumn to join this spooky event. A short side quest is available only during this event. (Note* The Tea of Life quest in Act 2 must have been started for this festival to appear).

This is the White Ash Harbor’s biggest event! Everyone in town will be participating, and tourists travel far and wide to see it. Join the townsfolk and work together to bake a giant gingerbread house! This festival takes place over 3 days, beginning on the 25th day of Winter, and ending on the 27th.

Several cooking minigames have been overhauled. We have begun introducing physics into certain cooking minigames, which we may be able to expand upon. In the future, this unlocks the potential for customizing dishes. Also, minigame lengths have been slightly reduced, so you can cook dishes faster during a service.

BARISTA MACHINE

The Barista Machine minigame has been completely redesigned. It is now a physics based game without a fixed time (you decide to play at your own pace).

MIXING STATION

The Blender has been replaced with the Mixing Station, and the minigame has been completely redesigned. Recipes that require Blenders has switched to Mixing Stations, so you do not need to change anything in your menu or restaurant!

STOVE

The Stove minigame has new visuals, and a extra physics-based step.

OVEN

The oven has overhauled visuals. There is now an extra step in the cooking process.

COOKING COUNTER

Cooking counter has undergone a minor change, mostly with some improved visuals and polish.

The Fryer, Ice Cream Machine, Steamer, and Grill have been slightly adjusted, but are mostly unchanged for now. We may overhaul these games in the future. We would love your feedback regarding these new changes, and what you would like to see improved!

Over 10 music tracks have been added to the game. This includes special music for night time, the town square, and for dates. Each festival also has their own unique theme, only available during the main event day.

Frame rate options have been added, and can be adjusted in the settings. If you notice stuttering, you may need to try a few options to get the ideal frame rate for your setup. If you notice screen tearing, you should use one of the VSync options. By default, frame rate has been capped at 60 Fps.

Random NPCs will not interact with various objects around the map, like shops and vending machines. They can also pick up and drop off various items.

Major and Minor NPCs can now fish, scythe, and water plants in designated spots around the map.

After chatting with an NPC twice in a day, a final chat bubble dialogue will appear for an NPC. Dialogue depends on friendship level.

Better item magnet effect and larger pickup range.

Fixed not being able to use a tool, immediately after picking a plant or picking up an item on the ground.

Fixed an issue of magnifying glass sometimes causing the bow to glitch out.

Improved magnifying glass responsiveness when multiple objects are close to each other.

Fixed an issue of dialogue sometimes jumping to the next line when not finished writing.

Fixed being able to continuously chat with a “Stranger” level NPC.

Fixed sometimes unable to exit shop with "Menu" command.

