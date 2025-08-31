 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19802580 Edited 31 August 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed input popups causing a soft lock

  • Fixed disappearing mutators

  • Fixed trash icon not showing up

  • Fixed "FishDex Complete" achievement not triggering

  • Fixed missing text for "Mutation Drop"

  • Moved snails closer to the glass to avoid clipping with decorations

  • Increase Breeding Potion stock 3 -> 5

  • Increase Cucumber Slice stock 5 -> 10

  • Increase Freshwater Egg stock 5 -> 8

  • Increase Oceanic Egg stock 5 -> 8

  • Increase Tropical Egg stock 5 -> 8

  • Increase Snail Egg stock 3 -> 5

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2581951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2581952
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2581953
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link