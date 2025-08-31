Changes
Fixed input popups causing a soft lock
Fixed disappearing mutators
Fixed trash icon not showing up
Fixed "FishDex Complete" achievement not triggering
Fixed missing text for "Mutation Drop"
Moved snails closer to the glass to avoid clipping with decorations
Increase Breeding Potion stock 3 -> 5
Increase Cucumber Slice stock 5 -> 10
Increase Freshwater Egg stock 5 -> 8
Increase Oceanic Egg stock 5 -> 8
Increase Tropical Egg stock 5 -> 8
Increase Snail Egg stock 3 -> 5
Changed files in this update