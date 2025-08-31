Hello! A new update is available: 1.13.3

This update adds some new animations and looks to the player, a new powerup called ‘giant’, updates various old sprites, and adds the ability to record gifs.



Bugs can be report in "Menu > Info > Bugs / Feedback".



Hope you have a charmful time with it!

Game

Updated power crystal sprite.

Buddies’ eyes light up when near coins and power crystals.

Fast performance grumble shadows fixed.

Updated sparkle sprite.

Updated grumbles to have more of a border.

CPU players look like robots now.

Grumbles jump when they collide.

Grumbles now must be lightly closer to collide.

‘Giant’ powerup added.

Shoot powerup is now blue and crystally.

System

In Debug Mode, ability to see when the game instance was first created.

You can right click on the savefile icon, fullscreen icon, and just generally to open up quick settings.

Alt+M to take gifs, saved in the Screenshots folder.

'...' rendering properly.

Options Tab

Slider for game speed.

Button to open up gif settings added.

Info Tab

‘Update Log’ style improved.

GUI

Updated hourly goal animations and sprites.

Space icon prompt fixed.

Achievements blur fixed on two achievements.

Scan lines in menu are 50% lighter.

Updated minimap player icon.

Long menus (like the savefile list) can no longer go offscreen.

Datapackles 0.7