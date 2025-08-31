 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802568 Edited 31 August 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! A new update is available: 1.13.3

 

This update adds some new animations and looks to the player, a new powerup called ‘giant’, updates various old sprites, and adds the ability to record gifs. 


Bugs can be report in "Menu > Info > Bugs / Feedback".

Hope you have a charmful time with it!

Game

  • Updated power crystal sprite.

  • Buddies’ eyes light up when near coins and power crystals.

  • Fast performance grumble shadows fixed.

  • Updated sparkle sprite.

  • Updated grumbles to have more of a border.

  • CPU players look like robots now.

  • Grumbles jump when they collide.

  • Grumbles now must be lightly closer to collide.

  • ‘Giant’ powerup added.

  • Shoot powerup is now blue and crystally.

 

System

  • In Debug Mode, ability to see when the game instance was first created.

  • You can right click on the savefile icon, fullscreen icon, and just generally to open up quick settings.

  • Alt+M to take gifs, saved in the Screenshots folder.

  • '...' rendering properly.

Options Tab

  • Slider for game speed.

  • Button to open up gif settings added.

 

Info Tab

  • ‘Update Log’ style improved.

 

GUI

  • Updated hourly goal animations and sprites.

  • Space icon prompt fixed.

  • Achievements blur fixed on two achievements.

  • Scan lines in menu are 50% lighter.

  • Updated minimap player icon.

  • Long menus (like the savefile list) can no longer go offscreen.

 

Datapackles 0.7

  • Ability to list datapackles with /open.

  • Datapackle buttons can be activated with the 1-9 keys.

  • Commands added:

  • /open

  • /menu type

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2257111
macOS Depot 2257112
