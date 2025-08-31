 Skip to content
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19802561
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, friends! We've just uploaded a new update.

- Fixed several minor issues and bugs

- Reworked game location

Inquisitor’s Heart and Soul Content Depot 1780941
