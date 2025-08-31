Wow, another patch 😅.



Here is what I have done:

- Fixed Gun Gun (Revlover) Targeting

- Fixed description for chicken guns modifier

- Made it easier to know which set of cards is yours in the blackjack minigame

- Fixed gun modifiers retaining between rooms

- Made it harder to accidentally loop yourself into endless fishing

- Added the pause menu to the fishing minigame

- I changes some things to do with the secret (I don't want to spoil anything)

- Added bosses to the endless mode

- You can no longer softlock yourself in the card screen by choosing a card to quickly



I hope you are all enjoying the game, and hopefully the game isn't still broken



- Bagel 🥯