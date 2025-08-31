 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19802544 Edited 31 August 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Wow, another patch 😅.

Here is what I have done:
- Fixed Gun Gun (Revlover) Targeting
- Fixed description for chicken guns modifier
- Made it easier to know which set of cards is yours in the blackjack minigame
- Fixed gun modifiers retaining between rooms
- Made it harder to accidentally loop yourself into endless fishing
- Added the pause menu to the fishing minigame
- I changes some things to do with the secret (I don't want to spoil anything)
- Added bosses to the endless mode
- You can no longer softlock yourself in the card screen by choosing a card to quickly

I hope you are all enjoying the game, and hopefully the game isn't still broken

- Bagel 🥯

