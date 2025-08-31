Wow, another patch 😅.
Here is what I have done:
- Fixed Gun Gun (Revlover) Targeting
- Fixed description for chicken guns modifier
- Made it easier to know which set of cards is yours in the blackjack minigame
- Fixed gun modifiers retaining between rooms
- Made it harder to accidentally loop yourself into endless fishing
- Added the pause menu to the fishing minigame
- I changes some things to do with the secret (I don't want to spoil anything)
- Added bosses to the endless mode
- You can no longer softlock yourself in the card screen by choosing a card to quickly
I hope you are all enjoying the game, and hopefully the game isn't still broken
- Bagel 🥯
Patch 3 post update release.
